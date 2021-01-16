Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)

Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Terry David Mulligan – 1:7:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully chat with Terry David Mulligan, a name familiar to generations of Canadian radio, TV and movie fans. A legendary DJ, VJ, producer and actor, he continues to be hard at work hosting a pair of weekly radio shows among his many projects. He now lives in Nanoose Bay.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

