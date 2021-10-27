A photo of Dierks Bentley during his 2017 What The Hell tour. (Photo: Dierks Bentley Official Website)

Popular country star to make tour stop in Kelowna

Dierks Bentley will be playing in Kelowna on Friday, Jan. 28

American country singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley is coming to Kelowna next year.

The star’s Beers On Me tour will be making a stop at Prospera Place on Friday, Jan. 28. The tour will feature his newest single, Beers On Me, and some of his most popular hits. The Kelowna show will also be supported by Saskatchewan country music singer Tenille Arts and American country pop singer Jordan Davis.

For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit the official event website.

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
