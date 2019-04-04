Protosequence brings ‘face-melting’ metal to Kelowna

Edmonton’s Protosequence is preparing for a cross Canada tour this June, bringing their face-melting mix of modern and technical death metal to Kelowna.

Having solidified their following in the underground scene around Western Canada, with appearances at Armstrong and Metallion Festivals along with touring through B.C. and Alta plus sharing the stage with such well-known acts including The Faceless, Angelmaker, Ingested, and Signs of the Swarm.

Protosequence are now ready to conquer the Eastern side of Canada on their June tour in support of their two EPs Biophagous and Schizophrene along with a new fresh single set to be released this month.

READ MORE: W.M.D. returns with thrash metal to Kelowna stage

READ MORE: Apollyon reigns supreme at Wacken Metal Battle

“We are really excited to be finally hitting some cities in the East as well as returning to some of our favorites in the West. We have been tucked away reinventing ourselves and can’t wait to show people the new Protosequence. If we are in your town, come out and say hi. Let’s have a drink and talk metal, pets and partying,” said Protosequence in a press release.

The band is looking forward to partying with existing fans as well as gaining new ones who might also be admirers of similar sounding extreme metal acts such as Abiotic, The Faceless, and early Fallujah.

Protosequence will be in Kelowna June 3 at Munnin’s Post.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.