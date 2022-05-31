Vancouver punk rock band D.O.A. plays Slackwater Brewing in Penticton June 2. (Submitted)

Punk band D.O.A. set to rock Penticton brewery June 2

Canadian punk rock band celebrating 40th anniversary of hit album Hardcore 81

Legends of punk-rock — D.O.A. will light up the stage at Slackwater Brewing Thursday, June 2.

The Canadian punk rock band from Vancouver is often referred to as the “founders” of hardcore punk along with Black Flag, Dead Kennedys and Bad Brains.

D.O.A. and Sudden Death Records recently announced the 40th anniversary reissue of Hardcore 81.

Tracks like D.O.A., Slumlord, and Unknown lash out at the listener, as well the incredible F*&ked Up Baby and Smash the State just spear you right in the gut, said Sudden Death Records.

This album has influenced three generations of fans and artists like Rancid, Henry Rollins, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Green Day, Sonic Youth, to name a few.

With local opener, The Flannel Contract warming up the crowd from 8:30 p.m., and D.O.A. jumping on stage at 9:30, the audience is set for a rowdy and rockin’ evening, said Slackwater’s Liam Peyton.

Tickets are $25 in advance (online only) and $30 at the door (if available). The event is bar-service and beer tub only, with limited seating on a first-come basis.

