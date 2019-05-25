Puttin’ on the Foil playing the Last Drop tonight

Puttin’ on the Foil is playing The Last Drop tonight. (Photo via Facebook)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Don’t miss out on another great band Puttin on the Foil playing downtown Revelstoke at the Last Drop tonight, as usual there’s no cover charge so it won’t cost you a cent to check them out.

This high energy band based out of Okotoks, Alberta describes their music as “Punk N Roll Hillbilly Rock” with a signature mix of good time country vibes and punk rock intensity making their shows feel more like a Stampede after-party.

Since forming eight years ago, the group has been working hard perfecting an impressive library of covers and originals that singer Kevin Rowland says they aim to play every weekend.

In 2013, they released their first studio album, Sing Along Drinkin’ Songs – a title encapsulating the band’s style. They are party animals through and through, the warning label on their album reads: “listening to this recording may cause sudden urges to have a good time so should be taken seriously”.

Jordan Stubbs, drummer for Puttin’ on the Foil, said he never learned to party until he met up with the band.

“Some of my friends say being in the band corrupted me. I think these guys just really know how to have a good time,” singer Kevin Rowland said. “If I can’t drink with a guy, I can’t play with a guy! Our music is all about celebrating life and having a good time. It’s all about keeping it simple, our album is Called Sing-a-long Drinkin’ Songs for a reason.”

The fun, catchy lyrics of their songs are just part of the equation. Rather than hammering away in minor keys like many punk bands, Puttin’ on the Foil’s sound is decidedly major with a fair amount of smooth melodies thrown in to balance out the frantic pacing.

“Our sound is a fusion of all the music I grew up on,” Rowland said. “That’s everything from classic rock to country to Mötley Crüe and we try to pack it all in there.”

The group recorded their second studio album, Liquor, Guns and BBQ, in December 2014 focusing their music on more of a polished sound.

“You could say we we’re trying to clean ourselves up,” drummer Jordan Stubbs said.

According to Rowland “A lot of people really like our lyrics because they’re sort of fun and dirty and honest, but I guess some people thought they were too honest or something, So for our last album we tried to not be so in your face.”

If you’re not a hockey fan wondering where the band came up with their unique name, it’s from the movie Slapshot starring Paul Newman.

This is my favorite flick of all time, my Dad even took me to New York City for the US east coast premier and I saw it seven times in the theater when it first came out.

Puttin’ on the foil was a phrase made famous by the Hanson brothers in the movie for taping their fists with tin foil to make punches cut the other teams faces when getting in fights on the ice. Here’s the famous clip the first time coach Reggie Dunlop asked the brothers what they were doing when he saw them “Puttin on the Foil”.

