R. Kelly arriving at 3the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago back in 2008. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

Chicago prosecutors have charged R&B star R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, according to media reports citing court records.

Thursday’s charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

READ MORE: Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over allegations

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song, “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Something strange in the neighbourhood? ‘Ghostbusters’ to be filmed in Calgary

Just Posted

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Readers weigh in: Should shock collars on dogs be banned?

We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for slippery sections

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Letter: Distraught society swayed by distraction

The United States is embroiled in the Trump catastrophe and the United… Continue reading

From dragon boat racer to wheelchair: Fundraiser held for Kelowna woman suffering from MS

Michelle Kam has ties to the Lake Country community

Seatbelts on school buses would come with safety, cost concerns

Retrofitting belts would cost approximately $240,000 for 24 buses

UPDATE: One in critical condition after crash closes Highway 97 south of Armstrong

Three people are in hospital. The highway remains closed

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Most Read