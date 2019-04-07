R. Kelly gives 28-second performance at Illinois club

TV stations report that some fans said it wasn’t worth the $100

In this March 22, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly walks with attorneys and supporters into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Kelly gave a 28-second performance and spent about half an hour more hobnobbing with fans who paid $50 to $100 to see him at a club in the Illinois capital of Springfield. The R&B singer posted a video on his Instagram page hours before the early Sunday, April 7 performance at the Dirty South Lounge. In the video, Kelly calls on the media to take it easy on him, saying he needs to perform in order to make money amid the sexual abuse case he faces. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

R. Kelly gave a 28-second performance and spent about half an hour more hobnobbing with fans who paid $50 to $100 to see him at a club in the Illinois capital of Springfield.

The R&B singer posted a video on his Instagram page hours before the early Sunday performance at the Dirty South Lounge. In the video, Kelly calls on the media to take it easy on him, saying he needs to perform in order to make money amid the sexual abuse case he faces.

READ MORE: R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

TV stations WICS and WRSP report that about 100 people were at the 450-person-capacity club to see Kelly, who arrived at 1:30 a.m. There was a $100 entrance fee, which was lowered to $50 once Kelly arrived.

Kelly thanked supporters, sang a line from one of his songs for 28 seconds and spent about 35 minutes taking selfies and conversing with fans.

The stations report that some fans said it wasn’t worth the $100 and that they wouldn’t pay again. Fans also said they separate the accusations from the “artist.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry
Next story
Jeff Bridges’ climate documentary to screen in Vancouver this week

Just Posted

Invasive species workshop coming to Revelstoke May 21

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is hosting various workshops around the region

Being a constituency assistant isn’t about politics: it’s about community

Constituency assistants are non-partisan and employees of the legislative assembly of B.C

Help the hummingbirds this spring

Check out these helpful hummingbird hints from the North Okanagan Naturalists Club

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery Program receives funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Community Connections’ program is one of 10 to receive funding in the province

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Cloud cover creates grey Sunday morning

A chance of rain is in the forecast region-wide

Professional driver a highlight at South Okanagan soapbox races

The first annual event aimed to bring awareness for autism in an interactive and fun atmosphere

Jeff Bridges’ climate documentary to screen in Vancouver this week

Film will screen this week as part of Elements Film Festival at Vancouver’s Telus World of Science

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

HomeSense now open in West Kelowna

The doors are open a few days before the grand opening April 9

40 adoptable dogs headed to Kelowna

The Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is hosting an adoption event May 3 to 5

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Rockets alumni hits major milestone

Leon Draisaitl has netted 100 points in an NHL season

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Most Read