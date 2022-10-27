Record attendance at Haunting of Falkland

The Haunting of Falkland saw record crowds at its opening weekend Oct. 21-22, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

This year’s Haunting of Falkland has already been a huge success with record crowds coming out for its first weekend.

Organizers were “pleasantly shocked” at the attendance on opening weekend, Oct. 21-22. Record numbers were achieved that matched the 2021 event, which was a five-day event.

“It was a non-stop flow of people from all over southern British Columbia. We had people from Revelstoke, Lower Mainland, Kamloops, Lake Country … all over. It was amazing,” said Jon Kozuska, president of the Falkland Historic Society.

The Haunting of Falkland committee invested more than $11,000 into this year’s event thanks to support from sponsors, a front-end investment by the Falkland and District Community Association (FDCA) and the Falkland Historical Society. The money was used to produce a larger and more professional venue.

“We knew we were taking a big risk this year but also understood that we needed to take a leap of faith. We want this to be a major fundraiser for local non-profits and surrounding communities in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area D. Presently, we provide donations to eight or nine non-profit associations from the area, therefore, to make a meaningful impact we must go big,” said Denise Frocklage, with the FDCA and Haunting of Falkland co-founder.

The Haunting of Falkland is quickly preparing for the upcoming Halloween weekend, which always sees the highest attendance levels. The event is expecting to see between 1,500 and 2,500 people this weekend alone.

Thanks to last weekend, this year’s venue is already paid for and 100 per cent of donations will now be divided between the non-profits. These non-profit associations have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, so the funds raised represent a welcome boost to their annual budgets. The Haunting of Falkland’s funds benefit such groups as seniors, veterans, youth, residents-in-need volunteer fire-fighters and sports.

Economic development for local businesses was a goal for this year’s event. This year’s Halloween Alley offered spots for local vendors to sell their products including a fundraiser by the neighbouring community of Westwold. The vendors achieved major sales, and other local businesses also experienced a massive influx of customers.

The last weekend of the event is this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29.

Brendan Shykora

