Little Charlie (Milly Shapiro) misses Grandma in the effectively horrifying Hereditary. (A24 image)

Reel Reviews: Evil bloodlines and jewelry heists

We say, “Hereditary is refreshingly scary, Ocean’s 8 is familiarly okay.

Hereditary tells the story of a family of four dealing with the recent death of their overbearing mother and grandmother. As the Graham family looks into their matriarch’s past, trying to move on, they keep discovering secrets that point to a disturbing truth about themselves. It seems grandma was in league with some evil forces and has plans for her family from beyond the grave.

In Ocean’s 8 it’s time for the ladies to take centre stage with their heist. When Deborah Ocean (Sandra Bullock) is released from prison, she puts together a crack all-woman team to steal a necklace worth $150 million, along with some other trinkets.

We say, “Hereditary is refreshingly scary, Ocean’s 8 is familiarly okay.

TAYLOR: I liked Hereditary. It’s a good movie and a very good horror film, in that, it’s horrifying. The film is unusual for horror movies in that it doesn’t have a first act of cheap startles and peering into darkness. Instead we get to know the family in the story, their odd personalities, a bit of their history and we watch them deal with their grief, each in their own way. The father (Gabriel Byrne) seems to want to go on, business as usual. The mother (Toni Collette, in a raw, brave performance) begins going to a therapy group, but all that does is convince the audience that there really is something wrong with her. The little girl, Charlie (Milly Shapiro) seems almost catatonic as she dreamily wanders through her life, not paying attention at school, drawing unflattering pictures of her family, acting strangely. Teenage Peter, (Alex Wolff) seems at first to be coping the best, trying to lead a normal life with his friends. When Peter is involved in a car accident, the family has to deal with even more grief and the audience is now fully invested, we can sympathize with this horrible turn of events. The rest of the film is a spooky mystery where we try to suss out what is going on with the rest of the family, as things get stranger and stranger.

HOWE: I can’t believe that the movie theatre was about three quarters full and only two other guys besides myself were there. Ocean’s 8 is a fun, smart movie that has a few twists and reminds me of the first movie in the franchise. Now Bullock is no George Clooney in the fact that she is believable as being able to pull the whole team together, yet I can let this slide. The real stars that shine and steal the limelight from her are her sidekicks, Lou (Cate Blanchett) and Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), the latter being as strange and nutty as regular. The movie itself is entertaining, the acting is good but it is not a movie that, at the end of the year when I think back on what I have seen, that I will say, “You know what, Ocean’s 8 was one of the best movies of 2018.” If you are deciding to go to the movies yet had enough of the comic book films, then Oceans 8 is a good safe bet for a night out.

TAYLOR: I think you would have liked Hereditary, it’s a slow burn. Along the way you get little pieces that you can put together, there are very few red herrings and although some things are left up to speculation, the ending makes sense. By the end, having witnessed the way this family was used by people devoted to evil, the horror feels real. Being sympathetic helps, but audiences are still going to see some things they’ve never seen before, which is valuable. Hereditary also has a great deal of style. Allow yourself to become immersed in the film and it will reward you with horror.

Taylor gives Hereditary four lengths of wire out of five.

Howe gives Ocean’s 8 three safety pin necklaces out of five.

— Brian Taylor and Peter Howe are film reviewers based in Vernon.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Book Talk: Okanagan beach reads

Just Posted

Reel Reviews: Evil bloodlines and jewelry heists

We say, “Hereditary is refreshingly scary, Ocean’s 8 is familiarly okay.

The Revelstoke Railway Museum celebrates 25 years with rail yard bash

The Revelstoke Railway Museum marked 25 years of operation on Friday, celebrating… Continue reading

Revelstoke painter Maria Medina exaggerates reality with her Hyperbole exhibit

At first glance, Revelstoke artist Maria Medina’s latest works seem to hold… Continue reading

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Book Talk: Okanagan beach reads

A cool, shady spot on the beach is a fine place to lose yourself in a book

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

UPDATE: RCMP investigating overnight incident on Lakeshore Road

Evidence markers noting blood stains on road

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

Police say Salmon Arm youth who posted about shooting students no longer a threat

Group which alerted RCMP to tweets says it issued a Code Red, highest level of alert

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Most Read

  • Book Talk: Okanagan beach reads

    A cool, shady spot on the beach is a fine place to lose yourself in a book

  • Reel Reviews: Evil bloodlines and jewelry heists

    We say, “Hereditary is refreshingly scary, Ocean’s 8 is familiarly okay.