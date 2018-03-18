Oprah Winfrey is Mrs. Which in A Wrinkle in Time. (Disney image)

Reel Reviews: Fear or love

We say, “Once again, one worth seeing, one not.”

While on route to drop their daughter Kinsey (Bailee Madison) off at boarding school, a family stops off for an overnight stay at Uncle Marvin’s trailer park, where they are horribly terrorized. The Strangers: Prey at Night claims to be based on true events.

A Wrinkle in Time tells the fantastic tale of a scientist who becomes lost when he accidentally transports himself to another part of the universe. After being missing for four years, his two children and their friend meet three mysterious, magical women, led by Oprah Winfrey, who claim to have heard their father’s distress call. Together, they travel to strange new worlds to find the scientist.

HOWE: It’s a glorious spring afternoon outside. The sun is shining, it’s warm, the birds are tweeting and I am stuck inside watching, in my opinion, possibly the worst movie so far this year. The Strangers: Prey at Night only got released on Friday and there is only one other person in the movie theater, so that must mean something about this film.

TAYLOR: Perhaps it does, I saw A Wrinkle in Time on a beautiful Sunday afternoon and the place was packed. I enjoyed this film. It was a bit simple in story and not particularly interesting, but it can’t be too convoluted, it’s a kids film. Aspects of the book have to fall away in the name of time and money, but this is still bright, charming and wholesome. So let the actors be clunky and clunk along for the ride.

HOWE: Terrible, wooden acting opened the film and laid the foundation for the rest of The Strangers: Prey at Night. The plot is stupid and a waste of time. To be honest, if this is to be a horror movie about hacking and slashing psychopaths, there wasn’t that much blood. So I don’t know why anyone with any common sense would waste their time on this, even if you were a fan of that sort of thing. I know I would have been better off staying home and cleaning up the dog poop in the back garden.

TAYLOR: The wooden acting by our inexperienced children and heavily costumed leading ladies, (Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling) might be forgiven, in the name of taste and virtue. A Wrinkle in Time has all the feel-good, warm fuzzy touchstones of the day and I, for one, am glad. Other critics are saying this is a bad movie and maybe technically it is. However, the target audience will like it well enough and parents can feel good about buying the ticket.

Taylor gives A Wrinkle in Time 4 too many focus groups out of 5

Howe gives The Strangers: Prey at Night 0.5 dollface masks out of 5.

