Renegade Riot revved for Okanagan

Motorcycle rally rolls into Cherryville for third annual event

Cherryville’s population is about to explode as a sold-out motorcycle rally rolls into town for the weekend.

Renegade Riot has been held for two years in the Kootenays and is moving to Cherryville for year three.

The “adult summer camp” takes place July 5-7 at the Gold Panner Campground. The event opens at 2 p.m. Friday therefore area highways are expected to be revved with motorcyclists.

See also: Betraying Martyrs joins Armstrong Metal Fest

But anyone hoping to check out the action is out of luck as it is completely sold out and no spectators are allowed.

The weekend includes wild bike games and contests, a vendor village, food trucks Shabbang Curbside Eats and Cahoots Kitchen, onsite tattoo shop, show n’ shine and live entertainment.

See also: Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Most Read