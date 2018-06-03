Returnees and diverse new acts to take the stage at Revelstoke Summer Street Fest

This year there is a diverse line-up with more musicians on stage than ever including 10 piece ska bands, back-up singers, brass sections, marimbas and line-dancing!

Some audience favourites are back such as rising stars Sister Speak in their regular late summer spot, but there are also a ton of new bands to check out.

Don’t worry though, there is plenty of local fare – don’t miss Partial to Pie playing with a full band – and our Revy-Made Music night, a selection of some of Revelstoke’s finest independent musicians.

Sister Speak perform in Grizzly Plaza. (File Photo by Frank Rodrick)

Last year the Gabriel Palatchi Trio and the OM Sound were runaway favourites with their high octane, incredibly catchy original jazz improvisations. Audience members were heard to whisper to friends ‘I can’t believe this is a free show’, and we can’t quite believe we managed to get both bands back for a second year!

We’re also very excited to present an international and diverse line-up. We are proud to present Iskwe, an amazing indigenous pop diva, with local rising star Aza as opening act, and Sister Says, a unique indigenous pop duo. We are also very proud to present Les Poules à Colin, a female francophone group with a deliciously complex delicate sound.

We also have some awesome world music offerings like Tri-continental, a trio that fuses blues, world, Celtic, Latin, folk and African rhythms into one. Also part of our world music selection are Son De Madera, an incredible band from Mexico with an authentic latin sound, and This Way North, all the way from Australia. Kumbana Marimba, our first-ever marimba band, Barefoot Caravan and Rio Samaya round out our world music offering.

For some seriously good roots, blues and good old rock n’ roll, check out Matt Blais, WIL, El Niven and The Alibi, Lindsay Beaver & the 24th St. Wailers, Baker St. Blues, Devon Coyote, Sam Spades and the Kaslo blues duo Holly Hyatt and Jon Burden. Another new additions is Amelie Patterson, whose music traverses territories from blues to folk rock and who doubles as Banff’s poet laureate!

Matt Blais, a blue harmonica player. (Submitted)

If you’re into taking off your shoes off and jumping around, check out Malagrupa, a high octane brass band with a Balkan flavor, and the swinging ska bands The Staggers & Jaggs and Class Action, back by popular demand. We are also proud to present The Paperboys, a huge band with a full brass section. Another big band to check out are The Honey Tongues with a rocking sax, full band and no less than 3 back-up singers.

For the folk lovers out there, we have a great selection. CBC Searchlight winners The Long War are back again; we also have the authentic Tiger Moon, some sweet harmonies from the Danny Bell Trio, a 6-piece alternative folk roots group, Marble Canyon, enchanting duo Flint and Feather (our season opener on June 23), Coldwater Road, VISSIA, Zonnis Music, Frankie and the Band, plus The Wooden Horsemen are back again after an awesome show last year.

We have a couple of acts that feature unforgettable vocals, don’t miss Bella Cat from Ottawa, whose voice rivals the late, great Amy Winehouse. On the other end of the spectrum, the deep resonate tones of prairie balladeer Scott Cook, whose his unique blend of storytelling folk and catchy tunes are reminiscent of the one and only Johnny Cash. The biggest voice award of our festival is sure to go to Derina Harvey – her band delivers high energy, old fashioned, East Coast fun. For more of this genre check out long-time favourites Nova Scotiables and Revelstoke’s own Maritime Kitchen Party.

For some toe tapping country we have the wonderful Jackson Hollow, and for Canada Day, The Heels, an up-and-coming female country band who performed their original Canada 150 song at the Calgary Stampede last summer. In this genre Sarah Beatty combines multiple sound territories as she weaves Blues, Rock, Jazz, Soul, and Country into her Roots music. If you like to kick your heels up and line dance then don’t miss Paul Silveria on August 3 for some line-dancing fun.

Singer/songwriter Sarah Beatty (Submitted)

In bluegrass we have the rocking five-piece band Under The Rocks from Kelowna, alongside the Red Hot Hayseeds and sweet honeyed vocals from Sarah Jane Scouten. Local groups Chicken-Like Birds and Revelstoke’s own Tappalachian String Band are back by popular demand.

Brother Octopus, the Conscientious Objectors and The Cut Losses offer up some indie pop, Arcade Fire-esque grooves with some quirky lyrics. In a similar vein, Vancouver’s folk-rock outfit Echo Nebraska combine their sound with melodic pop sensibilities and should be an awesome show. Jesse and the Dandelions also have an original sparkling pop-rock sound.

For more high quality musicianship, don’t miss the Aerialists, who feature both a harp and a fiddle player, Andrew and Zachari Smith for some finger picking guitar licks, and of course Revelstoke’s own Bob Rogers Jazz Quartet. It’s going to be an amazing year! See you at Grizzly Plaza in downtown Revelstoke from 6:30 – 9:30 pm … every single night from June 23 and August 26!

Aza Deschamps played the Spring Block Party on Saturday.

