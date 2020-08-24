Revelstoke art gallery hosting COVID-safe exhibition opening Sept. 3

The event is a combination of indoor and outdoor activities

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre will soon host its first gallery exhibition opening since February.

A combination of outdoor activities and a limited amount of tickets available per hour, will ensure the event follows COVID-19 restrictions.

The show features It Just Takes Time by Jo C. Willems, Close to my Heart by Susan Lind and Unconscious Awakening by Kim Dollar. It will open Sept. 3.

Willems pieces are huge pencil drawings, the biggest being 72 inches long and around 50 inches wide.

“When I first started these large drawings it was a personal indulgence; I wanted to be able to ‘walk’ into my drawing,” said Willems, in a news release.

“And as I continued, drawing after drawing, challenging myself to more difficult use of medium and composition, I knew this was a significant development in my work as an artist. Now, after more than three years, to have all of these drawings up and on a wall, where I can walk into the experience of them will be a great personal satisfaction, a sense of completeness, not just for myself but everyone who will walk with me into these large works made with a simple pencil.”

READ MORE: ArtBark coming up in September

The event will take place from 12 to 8 p.m. and 20 tickets per hour are available to view the exhibit, for a $5 donation.

“I’m very excited to be sharing my first solo exhibit with the community of Revelstoke,” said Dollar, in a news release. “Unconscious Awakening tells a story of how my watercolour journey began nearly 3 years ago. It reflects how my art and painting style has evolved since moving to Revelstoke and being inspired by it’s beauty each and every day.”

Outdoor activities, which are free, will include crafts for kids from noon to 4 p.m., guided garden tours at the same time and an art market in the community garden beside the gallery from 4 to 8 p.m.

Find tickets for the show online.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A watercolour by Kim Dollar who will have her first show at the Revelstoke Art Gallery September 2020. (Submitted/Revelstoke Review)

An acrylic painting featuring Mt. Begbie by Susan Lind, whose show Close to my Heart will be at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre September 2020. (Submitted/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Vancouver artist to bring live music to Kelowna with ‘Ice Cream Truck’ collective

Just Posted

Revelstoke art gallery hosting COVID-safe exhibition opening Sept. 3

The event is a combination of indoor and outdoor activities

Revelstoke encouraged to ‘mask up’ for COVID-19

The new Revy. masks have arrived

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Christie Mountain wildfire sees ‘minimal’ growth despite heavy winds

55 pieces of equipment, 110 firefighters from across B.C. have been released from Penticton blaze

Area restriction implemented for Christie Mountain wildfire

Blaze near Penticton experienced ‘minimal fire activity’ over the past 24 hours

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact

Penticton rescinds evacuation alert

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Vancouver artist to bring live music to Kelowna with ‘Ice Cream Truck’ collective

Bo Henrik and his ‘Ice Cream Truck’ collective aim to help people enjoy live music safely and responsibly

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

University of Summerland seeks instructors

Organizers of study space asking for retired instructors to provide assistance

North Okanagan residents praised for helping to douse fire

Small blaze off Cedar Ridge Road sparked Sunday, Aug. 23

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Most Read