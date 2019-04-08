Michelle Spragg’s show See the Forest for the Trees is part of the new exhibition currently on display at the Revelstoke Art Gallery. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts new exhibits

April 5 marked the opening of a new exhibit at the Revelstoke Art Gallery.

In the main gallery is a members’ exhibit on the theme of interiors.

Michelle Spragg’s See the Forest for the Trees is in gallery one.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts exhibition in honour of Pat Wells

In her artist statement, she explains that she spent three months camping with her family and during that time she came to appreciate not only the forest, but the trees, and found herself wishing others would feel the same way.

Spragg painted forest scenes on saw blades for the show.

In the other gallery is Robert Sim’s photographic series called Valley of the Gods and in the Sophie Atkinson gallery a ceramics show by Susie Kathol.

READ MORE: Wildland Wonders: Combining art and science

The show runs until April 26.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tom Selleck, star of TV and films, is writing memoir

Just Posted

Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts new exhibits

April 5 marked the opening of a new exhibit at the Revelstoke… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming cloudy with chance of rain

Snow level lowering to 800 metres near midnight

PHOTOS:Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies KIJHL win

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrated their KIJHL Championship win with the community on… Continue reading

Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans

Rocky Mountain ridged mussel has Victoria reluctant to allow rototilling to control weeds

Invasive species workshop coming to Revelstoke May 21

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is hosting various workshops around the region

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Okangan gymnasts impress on Fraser Valley floor

Veronika Yacovelli’s floor routine earned her third place in her division at Abbotsford Invitational

Geese continue to run amok at Okanagan park

Additional control efforts unlikely at Kin Beach

Proposed backcountry closures for caribou recovery a concern

District of Sicamous implores public to participate in upcoming open house

South Okanagan couple to be honoured at Alzheimer walk

Couple chosen as the honourees for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s

Iconic sign put this South Okanagan city on the map

Boasting some of the best views of Penticton, the iconic landmark has an interesting history

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Kelowna author releases first book

Krystyna Bellamy shares her story of defining her own life

Most Read