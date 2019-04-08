Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts new exhibits

Michelle Spragg’s show See the Forest for the Trees is part of the new exhibition currently on display at the Revelstoke Art Gallery. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

April 5 marked the opening of a new exhibit at the Revelstoke Art Gallery.

In the main gallery is a members’ exhibit on the theme of interiors.

Michelle Spragg’s See the Forest for the Trees is in gallery one.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts exhibition in honour of Pat Wells

In her artist statement, she explains that she spent three months camping with her family and during that time she came to appreciate not only the forest, but the trees, and found herself wishing others would feel the same way.

Spragg painted forest scenes on saw blades for the show.

In the other gallery is Robert Sim’s photographic series called Valley of the Gods and in the Sophie Atkinson gallery a ceramics show by Susie Kathol.

READ MORE: Wildland Wonders: Combining art and science

The show runs until April 26.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.