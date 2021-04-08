Revelstoke art gallery’s annual fundraiser auction now live online

The Revelstoke Visual Art Centre’s annual Anything Goes fundraiser is now live online and showing at the centre. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Visual Art Centre’s annual Anything Goes fundraiser started today, April 8.

Though usually happening in one evening, the auction is taking place for the month of April.

Artists were asked to create 12 inch by 12 inch pieces to be sold, with either 50, 75 or 100 per cent of proceeds going to the society.

The auction is live online and the pieces are on display at the gallery, which is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the winter.

Anything Goes is the first exhibition of the year for the gallery, which usually takes some time off in the winter to prepare for the upcoming season.

There are shows scheduled every month in the coming months, barring further COVID-19 restrictions.

This is the first time that the fundraiser has gone completely virtual, something that the gallery needed to do to keep up during the pandemic, said Meghan Porath, director.

Find the auction online at 32auctions.com/rvac

