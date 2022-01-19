Revelstoke artist May Davis premieres new music video

The music video for the track Devil Who Walk premieres on Jan. 22

The unique history of Revelstoke and its railway has had a significant influence on one local artist.

Maggie Davis, stage name May Davis, is an Americana singer-songwriter who’s been based in Revelstoke for the last 11 years. During her time in the community and through her experiences, her music has grown alongside her, with a sound that pulls from blues, Americana and old-time country western.

Following the release of her One Way Ticket music video, which was shot at the Holten Heritage House in Revelstoke and takes inspiration from the history of the town, Davis is releasing her music video for the track Devil Who Walk on Jan. 22.

“A lot of people coming here don’t have the awareness of the rich, dark history of the town,” said Davis.

Devil Who Walk, the second track from Davis’ recent album One Way Ticket, reveals the dark underbelly of the music hub of Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Davis, the inspiration for the song came from her own experiences in the city and an encounter with an eccentric, unique individual.

One night, on her way back to her hotel during a trip to Nashville, she met a young man on the street playing a medley of popular Disney songs. Intrigued, she sat down with the man, listening and chatting.

The man reflected on his time in Nashville, said that he’d lived there for 10 years, and that the next day he was going to jail.

”This is my last day of freedom,” said the man.

“And this is what you’re doing with it?” asked Davis.

“Yup,” he said.

Davis was inspired by his dedication to the art, knowing what he loved and committing to it.

The music video for Devil Who Walk was filmed in a live-off-the-floor, minimalist fashion in a 100 year old barn in Revelstoke.

Davis recently received the Artist Development grant from the FACTOR, a program providing development support to emerging artists, to fund the project.

The Devil Who Walk music video premieres on January 22, 2022 on her Youtube channel.

READ MORE: A coming together of landscapes: Three long-time friends showing their work at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

READ MORE: Sinixt artwork joins Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke