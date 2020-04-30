Le Vent Du Nord played at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 24, 2019. The arts council has launched a survey looking for feedback from the community on the futures of arts. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Arts Council launches survey on the future of arts in Revelstoke

They are asking for feedback during these changing times

The Revelstoke Arts Council wants your input on the future of arts in Revelstoke.

“This will help us in the coming months as we re-imagine how arts and culture can continue to entertain and inspire our community,” reads the announcement.

Those who complete the survey will be entered in a draw for two tickets to a show next season or a Movies in the Mountains six-film pass.

The council cancelled their spring shows at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre in light of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13.

On April 28, they officially postponed, until next year, Revelstoke Summer Street Fest, which was meant to happen all summer long in Grizzly Plaza, as well as LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder, scheduled for the end of September.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s LUNA and Street Fest postponed due to COVID-19

 

Arts and Entertainment

