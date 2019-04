Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

The Revelstoke Community Choir will be performing In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb-Songs of spring and animals on Sunday.

Joining the choir are the Revelstoke Kids’ Choir, the Revelstoke Ukelele Band, Jim Redding and Kolibri Drobish.

The show goes at 7 p.m. on April 28 at the Revelstoke United Church. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or in advance at the Community Centre.

