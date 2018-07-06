The Revelstoke Credit Union is hosting a movie in the park on August 25 at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Credit Union’s movie in the park coming Aug. 25

This year’s film is SING

Revelstoke Credit Union’s Movie in the Park returns to Queen Elizabeth Park for another year where the animated musical hit, SING will be featured.

“Join Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey), part huckster, part dreamer who decides to give his run-down theater a boost by staging a talent contest like American Idol or The Voice. Sing and dance along to this computer-animated jukebox-like show with more than 65 dynamite ditties—from the Beatles and Irving Berlin to Beyonce and Carly Rae Jepsen—performed at full crowd-pleasing potential as the choices smartly span the decades,” according to movie review website rogerebert.com.

This is a free event open to the whole community.

First time viewers are advised that the movie will begin as soon as it’s dark, just after dusk, and you’ll want to arrive early to find a spot for your blankets, pillows or lawn chairs, you’ll even be able to purchase a few snacks!

The legendary RCU popcorn machine will be there with popcorn available by donation, if you can, in support of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society.

Other food options will be available (vendors will be announced closer to the date) for purchase beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be music and a pre-feature slide show with some of RCU’s other community events and projects.

We’ll also be revealing the features and details of our new children’s account, the Mountain Kids Money Club, which is structured to encouraging early financial literacy along with enhanced rates so children can watch their savings grow.

