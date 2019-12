Loren Morabito, of Revelstoke’s Just for Kicks dance studio, played Clara in The Gift, a production by Ballet Victoria. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Paul Destrooper, danced the part of Uncle Dross. He is also the artistic and executive director of Ballet Victoria. He introduced the production. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Miriam Manley, executive director of the Revelstoke Performing Arts Council, introduced the production. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The party girls parts were danced by Just For Kicks dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The party girls parts were danced by Just For Kicks dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The party girls parts were danced by Just For Kicks dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Just for Kicks dancers joined Davide Lampis on stage as Russian Dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The youngest Just for Kicks dancers played mice in the production. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Principal dancer Andrea Bayne, played the Snow Princess as well as the Sugar Plum Fairy. As the princess she danced accompanied by Tymin Keown as the Nutcracker Prince. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Just for Kicks dancers joined Davide Lampis on stage as Russian Dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The youngest Just for Kicks dancers played mice in the production. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Sugar Plum fairy was joined on stage by Revelstoke dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Sugar Plum fairy was joined on stage by Revelstoke dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Sugar Plum fairy was joined on stage by Revelstoke dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Just for Kicks dancers joined Davide Lampis on stage as Russian Dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The youngest Just for Kicks dancers played mice in the production. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The youngest Just for Kicks dancers played mice in the production. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The youngest Just for Kicks dancers played mice in the production. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Tymin Keown and Yui Watanabe danced Pierrot and Pierette and were joined on stage by Revelstoke dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Tymin Keown and Yui Watanabe danced Pierrot and Pierette and were joined on stage by Revelstoke dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Just for Kicks dancers played Russian dancers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

A rendition of The Nutcracker came to life at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 14.

Performed by Ballet Victoria, with local dancers from Just for Kicks Dance Studio, Clara opened a forbidden box and danced with the creatures, before thanking them with a flower and sending them on their way.

