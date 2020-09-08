Revelstoke Diaries launching internationally in October

The film and web series features the stories of nine Revelstokians and a band

Though there was a showing in the winter in Revelstoke, the official release of the Revelstoke Diaries is coming Sunday, Oct. 4.

The film and newly announced nine-episode web series, features Revelstoke residents such as Greg Hill and Leah Allison. Cameron Hall, director of the project and owner of the production company Holmlands, described it as a ski movie that isn’t about skiing.

READ MORE: UK film company comes to Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

The Revelstoke Diaries | Official Trailer 4K from Holmlands on Vimeo.

The documentary was filmed over 10 days in December 2019, it premiered at the performing arts centre on Jan. 24 and features Hill, Allison, Chris Pawlitsky, Izzy Lynch, Bill Pollock, Kelsey Adam, Mark Baron, Shred Kelly, Kristy Whale and Faron Ling.

Hall said there have been some changes to the main film since the January screening and the nine episode series will include extended interviews and unseen footage.

The film and series will be available on Vimeo, Youtube and Amazon Prime. It has also been selected for several film festivals in Europe.

 

Movies

Filmmakers relying on virtual world to build buzz at Toronto film festival

