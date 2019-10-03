Katie Burrell’s new movie Dream Job premiered in Vancouver Sept. 25. (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke filmmaker features professional skiers in latest comedy doc

Katie Burrell’s Dream Job will be showing at the Roxy Theatre Nov. 8

“Should we call the hospital in advance to let them know we’re coming?” says Katie Burrell in the trailer of her recently premiéred movie Dream Job.

“I’ve decided I am going to become one of them, one of these ski industry darlings, one of these stars,” she continues. “I mean they go up, the go down, how hard could it be?”

DREAM JOB Trailer from Colleen Gentemann Filmmaker on Vimeo.

The film features Revelstoke-based professional skiers Leah Evans, Christina Lustenberger and Diny Harrison. Burrell said that the point of the film is to showcase how incredible each of the professional skiers are, with herself as the “everyman” to illustrate the point.

Due to the comedic nature of the movie, there have been some outside misconceptions of what is really going on, Burrell said. The movie doesn’t make fun of the professionals, rather paints Burrell’s character in a comedic light.

The comedy and Burrells role in the film celebrate the skiers in an approachable way, the filmmakers didn’t want to “shove it down your throat,” Burrell said. The movie is for everyone, not just those that are plugged into skiing.

First conceived by producer Colleen Gentemann as Burrell interviewing skiers in a Jimmy-Kimmel-Live type setting, the team soon realized that the best place to tell the story they wanted to tell was on the slopes.

We had me, the stand-up-comedian, go to the skiers, Burrell said.

READ MORE: VIEW: Diny Harrison — the first girl guide

The collaboration on the project continued from there. Burrell’s lines were improvised during filming, however the scenes were planned in advance, with the help of Evans, Lustenberger and Harrison.

The dialogue came down to Burrell playing a character and the ski professionals reacting to her.

During filming, everything was very go with the flow, Burrell said. There was never moments of “we need to hit these lines.”

And once the cameras were off, the project continued to morph in the editing process.

We each had visions of different things, Burrell said. In the end the film revealed itself.

Filmed between January and April in 2019, the project features scenes from Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Ghost Peak, Mustang Powder and Monashee Powder.

READ MORE: Leah Evans shows girls can ski, really well

Much to the teams surprise, the movie has taken off. Burrell, who formerly lived in Revelstoke, is living out of her suitcase and travelling the world showing the film. It premiéred in Vancouver Sept. 25 and Burrell is heading to Denver next week and has stops in Calgary, Montreal, Stockholm, Salt Lake City, Vienna, Luzern and others.

The movie will be showing at the Roxy Theatre in Revelstoke Nov. 8, but tickets are already sold out.

Burrell said she likely won’t be living in Revelstoke again after the tour, in order to advance her career as a comedian, filmmaker and writer, she feels she needs to leave, however she doesn’t yet know where she will end up.

READ MORE: Revelstoke volunteers serve 24,000 breakfasts in schools

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto-based band AVATAAR playing Revelstoke Jazz Club Oct. 16

Just Posted

Revelstoke filmmaker features professional skiers in latest comedy doc

Katie Burrell’s Dream Job will be showing at the Roxy Theatre Nov. 8

New farmer joins the Revelstoke market scene

The farmer of Bear Dude Farm is one of less than 10 per cent of farmers in Canada under 35 years old

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club hosts regional dryland training camp

64 athletes attended the camp at Blanket Creek Provincial Park

Hungry for Laughs tour coming to Revelstoke supports food bank

The event is Oct. 5 at the performing arts centre

LETTER: ‘In no way did we want a conflict’

Mt. Cartier resident responds to The War Over Sunnyside Trail article

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Summerland’s water system and rinks featured in 2019 Okanagan Historical Society book

Annual book features two articles about Summerland’s history

McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Vancouver blows third-period lead in Edmonton

UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Lord and another teen killed a friend’s mother and grandmother, at the friend’s urging

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

UPDATE: Shooting suspect surrenders to RCMP after hour-long standoff

Victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Most Read