Claire Sieber’s piece, Sifting, was one of the winner’s in last year’s contest. (Contributed)

Claire Sieber’s piece, Sifting, was one of the winner’s in last year’s contest. (Contributed)

Revelstoke Reflections art contest launched again

This is the second year for the art prize presented by Arts Revelstoke

Arts Revelstoke is once again hosting Revelstoke Reflections, an art contest promoting connection through creativity during the pandemic.

Artwork created during the last year, by people living in Revelstoke full time, is eligible to be entered. It can be a collaborative peice.

Deadline to submit is June 20.

A jury of artists and Arts Revelstoke board members will adjudicate the entries and select winners based on the criteria of quality and originality.

Winners will be announced at the Arts Revelstoke annual general meeting on June 28, via Zoom.

There is a $500 prize for 2-D visual art, a $500 prize for 3-D art, a $500 prize for a text-based work up to 1,500 words, a $500 prize for a film/video and a $500 prize for a musical or spoken-word submission.

Last years winners were Claire Sieber, Remi Goguen, Penelope, Lizzy McDowell, Maya Bolinbroke and Laura Stovel.

To submit your artwork and see last year’s submissions go to artsrevelstoke.com/programs/revelstoke-reflections/

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88

Just Posted

Claire Sieber’s piece, Sifting, was one of the winner’s in last year’s contest. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Reflections art contest launched again

This is the second year for the art prize presented by Arts Revelstoke

Tapping Creek ran through the property of Robert Tapping, across the tracks from Campbell Avenue. The house was removed in the 1960s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2013)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 6

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Nuns of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, carry some of her relics during a vigil of prayer in preparation for the canonization of Mother Teresa in the St. John in Latheran Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. In which city did she do much of her charitable work? (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
QUIZ: How much do you know about these motherhood issues?

In honour of Mother’s Day, take this 10-question quiz

A medical worker prepares vials of the COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Sinopharm, left, Sputnik V, center, and Pfizer at a vaccine centre, in the Usce shopping mall in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Serbian authorities are looking for incentives for people to boost vaccination that has slowed down in recent weeks amid widespread anti-vaccination and conspiracy theories in the Balkan nation. The government has also promised a payment of around 25 euros to everyone who gets vaccinated by the end of May. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
38 new COVID-19 cases, more than 335k vaccines administered in Interior Health

Interior Health also to start targeted vaccinations in high transmission neighbourhoods

FILE PHOTO
Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available, as AstraZeneca supply runs low: Interior Health

Province expecting large volumes of Pfizer BioNTech as age-based cohort immunization program ramps up

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Mathieu Bourgault (13) tries unsuccessfully to deflect past West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick during the Warriors’ come-from-behind 7-6 BC Hockey Leaguje pod shootout victory Saturday, May 8, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors rally to edge Salmon Arm in shootout

Warriors overcome three significant deficits to post 7-6 BCHL pod win in Vernon; Silverbacks finish pod 9-7-2-2

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

City of Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal proposed two blocks of Main Street be closed to bolster recovery for downtown businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon’s ‘support local’ Main Street closure would cost city $24K, staff say

Bylaw costs, loss of parking revenue and equipment logistics behind price tag

Five properties have been added to the Lake Country fire protection zone, after council moved to expand the local service area Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Google Maps)
Lake Country expands fire protection zone, covering 5 exposed properties

The properties petitioned to join the local service area after being left out ‘for reasons unknown’

Most Read