Revelstoke Reflections art contest launched again

This is the second year for the art prize presented by Arts Revelstoke

Claire Sieber’s piece, Sifting, was one of the winner’s in last year’s contest. (Contributed)

Arts Revelstoke is once again hosting Revelstoke Reflections, an art contest promoting connection through creativity during the pandemic.

Artwork created during the last year, by people living in Revelstoke full time, is eligible to be entered. It can be a collaborative peice.

Deadline to submit is June 20.

A jury of artists and Arts Revelstoke board members will adjudicate the entries and select winners based on the criteria of quality and originality.

Winners will be announced at the Arts Revelstoke annual general meeting on June 28, via Zoom.

There is a $500 prize for 2-D visual art, a $500 prize for 3-D art, a $500 prize for a text-based work up to 1,500 words, a $500 prize for a film/video and a $500 prize for a musical or spoken-word submission.

Last years winners were Claire Sieber, Remi Goguen, Penelope, Lizzy McDowell, Maya Bolinbroke and Laura Stovel.

To submit your artwork and see last year’s submissions go to artsrevelstoke.com/programs/revelstoke-reflections/

