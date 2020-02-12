Revelstoke related films to be shown at North Valley Mountain Film Festival

Greg Hill is a professional adventurer who lives with his family in Revelstoke. His latest film is about a challenge to do 100 summits using an electric car and no fossil fuels. (Anthony Bonello/submitted)

Movies with a Revelstoke connection will be shown at the upcoming North Valley Mountain Film Festival in Silverton, B.C.

This year’s film touch on a variety of themes including history, climate change, personal adversities and “straight up shredding” reads a news release.

Greg Hill’s documentary Electric Greg will be shown. The film is about Hill’s challenge to do 100 summits using an electric car and no fossil fuels. Hill lives in Revelstoke.

It’s the film premior for What If. It’s a documentary that follows two adventurers with spinal cord injuries as they bike and paddle from Revelstoke to Nelson. The documentary touches on the simple fact that most people have had a what if moment which could have led them down a much different path.

It’s the 14th year of the festival and takes place on Feb. 29 at the Silverton Memorial Hall.

Other films include The Endless Chain on Benjamin Jordan’s unsupported paragliding expedition that traversed the Canadian Rockies. He became one of the first people to fly over both Banff and Jasper National Park, covering roughly 1,200 km.

Traversing the Canol follows five female cyclists as they follow the historic Canol pipeline, which was constructed by the U.S. Army Corps in 1943 as part of the U.S. government’s decision to develop infrastructure to service Alaska during World War 11. The pipeline turned out to be disastrous and was abandoned abandoned two years later. The old line went from Norman Wells, Northwest Territories to Whitehorse, Yukon. While the pipeline was originally pegged at $34 million, it went over budget by $100 million and lost 15 per cent of everything it transported. The Canol traverses some of the most remote and rugged parts of Canada. Only a handful of people traverse the trail each year. Fewer do it on bicycle.

The full festival lineup can be found at: https://northvalleyfilmfestival.com/line-up/

Proceeds from the event goes to support the North Slocan Trails Society and their work to maintain local trails. Tickets are available at Rutabaga’s and Silverton Building Supplies in Silverton, B.C.

