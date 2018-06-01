Revelstoke Secondary School to perform The Unbearable Liteness of Being Teen

Take a look at the modern teenage struggle next week as the Revelstoke Secondary School’s drama department performs The Unbearable Liteness of Being Teen by Angela Hill.

In the world of teenagers the crazy six years of junior high and high school shape everyone. Charlie is on the fringe over fringes, Jimmy’s reflection is talking back, Annie’s in love with Josh Kowalski, who’s in love with Lisa, who is blonde. The mean girls are contemplating charity. Josh is trying to explain why he’s just not that into you. Cameron’s dealing with divorced parents and a chemistry test and Jane’s just sick of tests.

Teen life.

Teen love.

It’s about laughing at ourselves, teen parents, teachers and even the lunch ladies.

At the beginning of the semester the cast sat down to read through three scripts that Theresa Browning, drama teacher had picked for the class.

As a group they chose Unbearable Liteness.

Browning said she is extremely proud of the group as they choreographed dances and learned their lines on their own time.

The show is reminiscent of Grease, The Breakfast Club and Fame with a dash of the modern struggle thrown in for good measure.

The show runs May 7 & 8. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They are available at RSS office or by contacting Browning at tbrowning@sd19.ca.

The show is appropriate for ages 12 and up. There is no swearing but serious issues such as depression are discussed.

