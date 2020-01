Josie McQuarrie played Alice, Olive Slager played the Cheshire Cat, Ruby Serrouya played the Lion and Rebecca Grabinsky played Dorothy in Revelstoke Secondary School’s production of Dorothy in Wonderland. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Devyn Maddison played Humpty Dumpty. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Brennan Patry played the Caterpillar. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Riley Pinko played the Tiger Lily, Mathew Babak played the Rose and Taylor Bouvette played the Tulip. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Justin Kungl played the Wizard. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Michelle Brodie played the Knave of Hearts. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Nyssa Thomas played the March Hare, Micah Starling played Mad Hatter and Levi Eadie played Scarecrow. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Doormouse was played by Madeleine Hobgood. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Emilie Corbett played Glinda. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Karsyn Powell played White Rabbit. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Makayla Pelletier played King of Hearts. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Seven was played by Madison Arkinstall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Chesire cat was played by Olive Slager. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Emilyn Rinsma-Jagt played Tin Man and Brooklyn Webber and Lauryn Kline played Pawn and Rook. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Levi Eadie played Scarecrow. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Emma Oglivie played Fish Footman and Logan Ancell played Frog Footman. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Pearl Pratico played Queen of Hearts. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The final scene had all the the characters on stage in a court-like setting, arguing whether or not Alice should lose her head for stealing the Queen of Heart’s tarts. Five was played by Katy Mathewson-Byers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The final scene had all the the characters on stage in a court-like setting, arguing whether or not Alice should lose her head for stealing the Queen of Heart’s tarts. Five was played by Katy Mathewson-Byers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The final scene had all the the characters on stage in a court-like setting, arguing whether or not Alice should lose her head for stealing the Queen of Heart’s tarts. The final scene had all the the characters on stage in a court-like setting, arguing whether or not Alice should lose her head for stealing the Queen of Heart’s tarts.

Revelstoke Secondary School drama students performed Dorothy in Wonderland Jan. 14.

The show goes again tonight (Jan. 15) with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

