Revelstoke teen musician returns to top 100 in CBC Searchlight

Revelstoke’s Aza Deschamps is once again in this year’s top 100 CBC Searchlight.

According to CBC’s website, the competition is CBC Music’s annual hunt for Canada’s best undiscovered talent.

Deschamps, who goes by Aza Nabuko in the music industry, has submitted her song Ordinary.

Out of thousands of submission, half of the top 100 were decided by votes and the remaining 50 by CBC judges. The second round of voting is now open to decide the top 10, which will be announced on Feb. 27.

“If I win, it would be life changing,” said Deschamps last year. Last year, she did not make it into the top ten.

The grand prize winner will be announced on March 5, which includes a spot in the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class, five days of recording at Studio Bell, performance slots at the 2020 CBC Music Festival in Toronto and at JunoFest in 2021.

The winner last year was Shopé from Toronto.

You can vote for Aza, everyday here.

