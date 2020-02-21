Revelstoke teen musician returns to top 100 in CBC Searchlight

Round two voting ends Feb. 27

Revelstoke’s Aza Deschamps is once again in this year’s top 100 CBC Searchlight.

According to CBC’s website, the competition is CBC Music’s annual hunt for Canada’s best undiscovered talent.

Deschamps, who goes by Aza Nabuko in the music industry, has submitted her song Ordinary.

Out of thousands of submission, half of the top 100 were decided by votes and the remaining 50 by CBC judges. The second round of voting is now open to decide the top 10, which will be announced on Feb. 27.

“If I win, it would be life changing,” said Deschamps last year. Last year, she did not make it into the top ten.

READ MORE: ‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Revelstoke teen musician makes top 100 in CBC music competition

READ MORE: ‘She’ll always be a musician’: mother and daughter duo

The grand prize winner will be announced on March 5, which includes a spot in the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class, five days of recording at Studio Bell, performance slots at the 2020 CBC Music Festival in Toronto and at JunoFest in 2021.

The winner last year was Shopé from Toronto.

You can vote for Aza, everyday here.

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm! Burly boxer of arcade game fame calls Shuswap community home

Just Posted

Revelstoke teen musician returns to top 100 in CBC Searchlight

Round two voting ends Feb. 27

Up to 15 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

The snow should start tonight and continue through the weekend

Snow bike stunt movie filmed in downtown Revelstoke

The Way Home is an action sport film for Rockstar Energy, Polaris, and C3 Powersports

Letter: Dear Revelstoke City Council, say NO to highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The Central Alberta Economic Partnership is proposing a highway be built across Howse Pass

Letter: New $3.2 million signs shouldn’t be a priority in Revelstoke

The money may seem like a gift, but in the end it came from taxation

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

New City of Kelowna strategy for community education about supportive housing

The model seeks to enhance community engagement, accessibility and transparency

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Goose cull proposed in Vernon

Three options to manage bird populations in popular parks pitched to councillors

COLUMN: Losing and winning a book battle

Recalling a time when outraged parents spoke out against a book on the school curriculum

COLUMN: Acknowledging the freedom to read

We provide full access to material that some might find objectionable

Shuswap protest blockade temporarily lifted following negotiation with CP Rail

Onus placed on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to respond

Petition slams Victoria councillor who chastised police after Wetsuweten protest

Ben Isitt calls effort to get him suspended is not a ‘reliable barometer of public opinion’

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Most Read