Revelstoke theatre troupe discovers what makes them special
Shrek The Musical is the first community musical production in 11 years and the first at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. Opening night was Feb. 7, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Anita Hallewas directed and produced the show. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Yorke Parkin played Young Shrek. Bex Reid-Parkin played Mama Ogre and Jason Stevens played Papa Ogre. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Maya Royle played Young Fiona. Monica Embury played the Queen and Jesse Booth played the King. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Shrek was played by David Pendergast. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Lindy Silano played Mama Bear and Carolyn Johnston played Baby Bear. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Arwynn Russell played the Sugar Plum Fairy, Rana Nelson played the Wicked Witch, Kerry McGuire played the Ugly Duckling. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Donkey, played by Iannick Cyr Michaud, made a dramatic entrance. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Donkey, played by Iannick Cyr Michaud, made a dramatic entrance. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Jesse Booth played the Mad Hatter. He played the acoustic guitar for one of Shrek’s numbers later in the show. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The knights were played by Robyn Abear, Ava-Vernoica Ast, Lutza Berkenbosch, Gabi Castro-Zimanyi, Gabriella Draboczi, Emily Lindsay, Andrea Moore, Nicole Pike, Bex Reid-Parkin, Stacy Sanchez and Nicky Thompson. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Shrek and Donkey’s friendship developed as they went on a quest to rescue Fiona. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The knight’s sang “He’s on his way”, setting the stage for Lord Farquaad’s entrance. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Captain of the Guard, Thelonius and the Head Guard held kitchen implements with the intention of torturing Gingy. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Duloc Dancers were played by Kristen Avery, Gabi Castro-Zimanyi, Gabriella Draboczi, Rebecca Grabinsky, Emily Lindsay, Andrea Moore, Nicole Pike, Bex Reid-Parkin, Stacy Sanchez and Nicky Thompson. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Fiona revels her curse. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Donkey sings about the sparks that are flying between Shrek and Fiona. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Shrek makes plans to tell Fiona how he feels. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Pinocchio was played by Kestrel Collison and the Sugar Plum Fairy was played by Arwynn Russell. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The three little pigs were played by Sydney Day, Kallie Kampman and Nicky Thompson. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Shrek and Fiona are reunited. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Lord Farquaad was played by Shaun Aquiline. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Farquaad and Shrek fight over Fiona. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Farquaad show up on a plastic horse. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Three Blind Mice were played by Kristen Avery, Monica Embury and Kaylee Knecht. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The set featured two different towers as well as two trees/towers, a hay stack, a horse and numerous other things. The set construction was done by Blair Brennan, Rob Silano, Tim Hewitt and Brad Binnington. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Donkey, Shrek and Fiona camp on their way home from rescuing the princess from the tower. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Shrek rescues Fiona from the towner. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Played by Kaylee Knetch, Dragon’s costume was created by Zuzanna Riha and Maureen Moore. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Past princes who attempted to save Fiona and failed, were kept alive to be background singers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Teen Fiona was played by Rebecca Grabinsky. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Shrek the Musical opened at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 6 to a full house and a standing ovation.
The 50 Revelstoke actors will also be performing on Feb. 13, 14 and 15.
