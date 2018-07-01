Revelstoke Visual Arts Society puts out call for exhibition proposals

The Revelstoke Visual Arts society is calling for submissions for 2019 exhibitions.

The Revelstoke Visual Art Centre gallery has put a call out for exhibition proposals for next year.

Do you have an idea for how they should fill their space next year?

There are four exhibition spaces. The main gallery and the three, smaller, side galleries.

Fill out their online form and submit 10 images of recent work, or print off the form and submit it via mail to Exhibitions Committee, Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, PO Box 2655, Revelstoke B.C., V0E 2S0.

The deadline for proposals is July 31.