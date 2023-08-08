Revelstoke’s LUNA Sound release lineup, open ticket sales

LUNA Sound will have nine different performers at four downtown locations

LUNA Fest announced the line-up for its LUNA Sound as tickets go on sale this afternoon.

LUNA Sound returns to Revelstoke on Friday, Sep. 22. Like in years prior, LUNA Sound will play host to nine different Canadian performers in four downtown locations. The performers’ musical genres are as varied as the locations they will play in.

Performing in the Selkirk Room at the Regent Inn will be Leno TK, Gold Mynd, and LUM.

Scarred Soul Empire and Leather Apron Revival will perform at the United Church.

At the Roxy Theatre, LUNA Sound will have Gisela Romero, Ricky Diamond and the Rhinestones grace the stage.

Vissia and Stubbs and the Blonde Diamond will round out the nine performances at the Catholic Church.

Tickets are on sale as of today (Aug. 8) at noon. Early bird tickets will be sold for $50 from Aug. 8–18. Regular ticket prices will be from Aug. 18–Sep. 22 at $60 per ticket.

Tickets will be available on the LUNA website for online purchase. With just 900 tickets available, LUNA Fest advised those wishing to attend to get their tickets as soon as possible.

