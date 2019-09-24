Claudia Simon, who works under the artist name Turbo Bambi, is creating a landmark for Luna. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s Turbo Bambi is creating a ‘landmark’ for Luna

Luna Sound, Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder and Luna Studio are coming to Revelstoke Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

Developed by a small group of creatives and executed with the help of hundreds of volunteers, Luna redefines a city known for outdoor adventure into a cultural destination.

Luna is a weekend-long celebration of art and energy that takes place in downtown Revelstoke each fall and features several artists that transform the downtown core into a magical landscape of lights and incredulity.

Claudia Simon, also known as Turbo Bambi, is one of the artists participating this year. She is based in Revelstoke.

Why did you want to be a part of LUNA?

Luna is Revelstoke’s funnest night of the year. It’s better than Halloween.

What are you creating?

I’m creating a landmark. A structure meant to be seen from afar and enjoyed from up close. It’s meant to serve as a central point to meet your friends during the festival.

What is the inspiration behind the piece/performance?

Contrast is my inspiration. Colourful versus black and white. Good versus evil. Day versus night.

How did you start creating art?

I’ve been enjoying the art of creating since the day my mom put a pencil in my hand. I’ve been drawing ever since.

What advice do you have for aspiring artists?

My advice to aspiring artists is to be consistent and never give up. Create pieces that truly inspire you. That way, your talent and personality will shine through your work and define you as an artist.

 

