Revesltoke Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 performance series

Award winning musicians, hilarious plays and talented dancers to grace the stage

The new 2019-20 Performance Series line-up at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre is exciting and diverse, nostalgic and contemporary, and features high quality entertainment.

The Family Series is back along with nine Movies in the Mountains films each with an opening festival short film. So settle into a comfy seat this fall and winter and prepare to enjoy all of the great shows coming your way.

“…I have travelled all over this world and the songs I have brought forward… I feel deeply resonate with so many people,” Leela Gilday said from her home in Yellowknife, North West Territories.

The season is designed to resonate deeply with the audience, leading with the award winning, Dene-Canadian artist Leela Gilday, whose powerful voice will transport you to her home in our far north.

Gilday will be followed by Le Vent du Nord from Québec, who will have you dancing in the aisles to their wonderful Acadian rhythms and the brilliant Buzz Brass from Montréal who will collaborate with the Community Band to warm up December.

Perhaps the most powerful of all the performers in this season’s line-up is Irish Mythen whose presence and charisma simply command attention, her performances are an emotional experience that transcend language and location.

There are some familiar household names in this season line-up too, starting with Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes, who bring their collaborative roots and grooves sound, delivering a grown-up show and a family show as part of the Revelstoke Family Series.

Old-style country fans will enjoy Johnny & June – a musical love story featuring a memorable selection of Johnny Cash’s hits, June and Johnny’s duets as well as Carter Family favorites.

Ballet Kelowna are back, returning to the centre with their fabulous Latino-inspired contemporary work titled Mambo!

Ballet Victoria’s Nutcracker also returns with two performances of this seasonal production planned, but tickets sell out fast, so get yours early.

If none of this resonates then maybe comedy will. The accomplished Arts Club Theatre will be presenting their hilarious and popular play based on the hit TV show of the same name: Kim’s Convenience.

For your children and grandchildren we have four very different shows, a mixture of circus, theatre and music, which are sure to resonate with kids of all ages.

Starting with a kid-friendly performance by Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes, award winning Axis Theatre’s presentation of The Troll Grandfather, Dufflebag Theatre’s A Christmas Carol followed by CircusWest’s James and the Giant Peach.

For film buffs, we have not six but nine Movies in the Mountains this season, each film is paired with an original short film from the Toronto International Film Festival. The line-up features the Sundance Palme d’Or winner Parasite along with the crowd pleasing Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love featuring songs by Leonard Cohen.

“Once again we are proud and pleased to bring top drawer cultural performances to Revelstoke,” shares Carol Palladino, chair of Revelstoke Arts Council. “This season is rich in diversity whilst also being fun and accessible.”

The Arts Council team is working hard to make Revelstoke the place for groups to stop when travelling between Calgary and Vancouver.

For tickets and more information about Revelstoke Arts Council’s Performance Series head to the Revelstoke Visitor Centre, pick up a brochure or check out revelstokeartscouncil.com

 

