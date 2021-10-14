Revy. Live returns with fall line up of live music

Movies in the Mountains also returns with Summer of Soul and Nomadland

Carmanah is playing at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 30. (Photo via Facebook)

REVY.Live is back this fall with four live shows and two Movies in the Mountains screenings.

Kicking off the return to in-door live music is Carmanah, a six-piece indie band from Vancouver Island, on Oct. 30.

Originally lined up to play LUNA Art Fest in 2020, their laid back B.C. vibe, catchy lyrics, searing melodies and warm, enveloping sound will charm audiences, said a news release from Arts Revelstoke.

Carmanah made a name for themselves touring B.C. in a van fueled by vegetable oil playing concerts with an environmental message, quickly becoming role models for B.C. youth and advocates for climate action.

Opening for them is local favourite Al Lee sharing from his latest album and Beyond the Pond, an indie duo from England.

Kiki the Eco Elf will also be performing on Oct. 30, in the first of Arts Revelstoke’s fall Family Series.

Decked out in a green wig, stripy tights and a tutu, Kiki sings and dances to simple tunes with feel good messages, said Arts Revelstoke.

Shred Kelly will grace the stage during Welcome Week, Nov. 27. The indie-pop sensations, from Fernie are a local favorite and will be joined on stage by local band, The Groovineers.

On Dec. 10, catch the Christmas special God is a Scottish Drag Queen, by B.C.-award-winning, stand up comic Mike Delamont.

Movies in the Mountains

On Oct. 27 the first of the Movies in the Mountains series will see Summer of Soul on the big screen, a powerful and transporting documentary created around The Harlem Cultural festival, which celebrated Black history, culture and fashion over the course of six weeks in 1969.

The multi-Oscar-winning Nomadland will be showing Nov. 24. Follow Fern as she packs her van and sets off on the road, exploring life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad, after the economic collapse of a company in rural Nevada.

Find tickets online at artsrevelstoke.com/box-office

