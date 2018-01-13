Revy-made album to be released Friday

Album recorded over one day in a local basement

Revelstoke, prepare yourself. A musical celebration in your honour is taking place this Friday.

A series of one-hour sittings will be the first public plays of RevyMade, a musical collaboration organized by mixed media artist and musician Bruce Thomas.

Thomas handpicked a small group of musicians and they all gathered over one day in a makeshift studio in his basement to record the album. Ten songs in 10 hours.

“The whole album flows very well,” says Thomas. “The most precious music I find is done live off the floor.”

He recorded the title track, RevyMade and “painstackingly” mixed together the album.

Other artists include: Darcy Purcell, Dave Marfleet, Garret Cooper, Steve Smith, Jared TerMarsch, Kaylee Knecht, Jesse Booth, Brad Christie and Maggie Davis.

The album will be released as a limited edition CD, which is included in the price of admission for a listening party planned for Monashee Distillery on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

Hosted by Josh McLafferty, the evening will feature limited seating for each playing of the 33-minute album. There will also be live acoustic performances from a few of the album’s artists and the promise of a RevyMade cocktail.

If the distillery fills up and folks walk in the door who haven’t heard the album, but want to, Thomas says he may shuffle the room around.

Said Thomas, “I’ll make sure you hear it.”

