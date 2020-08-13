Irish Mythen closes the Roots and Blues Festival’s main stage down for the weekend with an hour long set of emotionally evocative songs on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Roots and Blues online festival to kick off Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

The count down is on to the 28th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues online festival that will kick off on Friday, Aug. 14.

The online festival experience can be viewed across Black Press Media website platforms, for free.

This year things are a little different due to social distancing brought on by COVID-19, but organizers of the festival promise the experience won’t be one to miss.

Starting at 7 p.m. viewers will be able to catch exclusive artist performances recorded specifically for the virtual festival broadcast, alongside previous year’s archival footage and greatest hits.

David Gonella, Executive Director, Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival explained festival-goers were able to register for the online experience and the numbers exceeded expectations.

“There has been widespread interest surrounding the festival ever since we were forced to rethink our traditional approach, pivoting to a free online festival experience,” he said.

Peter North, artistic director, of Roots and Blues stated the response to the online festival this year has been a true testament to the continuous support that the audience has offered the festival for decades.

The Altered State festival will begin on Aug. 14 with performances by Steve Marrnier and Paul Reddick, Lunasa, Lil Jimmy Reed, Harry Manx and The Yaletown String Quartet, Oysterband, The Hamiltones, Stephen Fearing, Oktopus, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, The Paperboys, John Wort Hannam, Sam Lewis, New Orleans Suspects, Pharis & Jason Romero, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Kat Danser & Jim Guiboche, Cedric Burnside, and Michael Franti.

The online Roots and Blues Festival experience will include two hours of programming each night and will be accessible for free to everyone, everywhere at https://www.saobserver.net/roots-blues-festival/.

Organizers are encouraging all festival-goers to register for their chance to be automatically entered to win one of five weekend passes for the 2021 festival, being awarded to the winners of a random draw of all 2020 Roots and Blues registrants.

