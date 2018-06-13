Victoria fiddler extraordinaire Daniel Lapp will hit the Roots & Blues stage this year. (File photo)

Roots & Blues fill out their roster

Festival rounds out lineup with B.C. talent

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues is pleased to announce one last blast of artists appearing at the 26th edition of the festival. The common ground with these artists is that they all make B.C. their home, and home-grown is the way they like it at Roots & Blues. These artists come from every corner of the province, and collectively they add more diversity to this popular event.

Two are hardcore blues acts. Big Hank and The Blue Hearts come to the festival from Victoria. Hank Leonhardt is a muscular blues singer who has fronted popular groups such as Uncle Wiggly’s Hot Shoes Blues Band and The Toasters. Hank’s Blue Hearts are guitarist Mark Comerford (another veteran of the popular Wiggly’s band) and respected session drummer Andy Graffiti.

Also joining the Roots & Blues roster is Brother Ray Lemelin, a resident of rural, central B.C. Lemelin is a guitar-playing singer who is influenced by the blues of B.B. King, the grooves of James Brown and the vocal sounds of the Staple Singers. Brother Ray will be joined by accordion virtuoso Howard Chapman, a Calgarian who lays a cool sonic sheen on the blues.

Saltwater Hank will be one of the surprises at this year’s festival. Born in Prince Rupert and a member of the Gitga’at community, Saltwater Hank resurrects stories of the land, loss and absurd circumstance.

He shines them through a sepia lens, bearing witness to ageless characters with hearts and lives on the line. A great raconteur, Saltwater Hank will be performing songs from his new album, Stories from the Northwest, and he’ll also be heard as a member of Kym Gouchie’s Northern Sky.

Borealis recording artist Chris Ronald is another impressive story-teller. Chris will be focusing on material from his fourth album, Fragments. Backed by two B.C. roots music heavyweights, guitarist John Ellis and fiddle ace Mike Sanyshyn, this Vancouver resident will share emcee duties on the main stage Friday night.

One of the hottest kids’ acts in the country is Kelowna’s own Oot N’ Oots.

A family band in all senses of the term, the group is 11-year-old vocalist Ruth Cipes , her dad Ezra (guitar) and uncles Ari (guitar), Gabe (bass), and Matthew (drums). Ruth’s voice has been described as having “the smoky sounds of a jazz chanteuse.” Drawing on diverse influences from the history of rock ‘n’ roll,

The Oot n’ Oots are a band with chops, soul, and swagger, and the group will be performing songs from their new album Electric Jellyfish Boogaloo.

From Vernon come The Creeks, a fine folk trio comprised of two ex-pat Brits and a Canuck.

The Creeks share a love of great contemporary and triad singer-songwriters while producing a mixture of styles and impressive harmonies. Tim Boulter, Dave Moore and Bob Oldfield will be playing Thursday night’s Music Crawl and the festival on Friday.

Rounding out this slate of B.C. artists is the great Daniel Lapp. Originally from Prince George but a long-time resident of the west coast, Daniel’s resume is as impressive as they come. The fiddle and trumpet player has released seven solo albums, and he toured or recorded with Spirit of the West, Rickie Lee Jones, Jim Byrnes, Mae Moore and Steve Dawson. He’ll be performing solo and in a number of workshops throughout the weekend.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Big Hank & the Blue Hearts, a group of blues singers and guitar slingers from Victoria, will hit the stage at the 2018 Roots & Blues festival. (File photo)

Previous story
North Okanagan author launches new book on Okanagan Trail
Next story
Motion Notion to be held in Merritt, not Golden

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke requests feedback on single-use plastics

The Revelstoke Environmental Advisory Committee wants to know what you think about… Continue reading

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

No need for concern about water levels in Revelstoke says B.C. Hydro

Despite early season high inflows from melted snow-packs, B.C. Hydro reports there’s… Continue reading

Revelstoke Aquaducks finish third overall at Penticton swim meet

Last weekend the Revelstoke Aquaducks swim club competed at their first in-region… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

Travel to the past through these items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned… Continue reading

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Roots & Blues fill out their roster

Festival rounds out lineup with B.C. talent

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

B.C. woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Syringes, bags of clothing, tools and other debris left behind by thieves who stole car

MLA speaks to high-risk sex offender’s placement in B.C. neighbourhood

Liberal Laurie Throness says ‘His place of residence is difficult to defend’

Whales hunting porpoises off Vancouver Island thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island caught on video

B.C. public service union settlement first of many

Three-year deal with BCGEU includes 2% annual wage increases

Groups want probe into Vancouver police carding

B.C.’s police complaints commissioner asked to investigate allegations of racial profiling

Ottawa orders probe into big telecom’s sales practices

Minister Navdeep Bains says he wants a public inquiry

Most Read