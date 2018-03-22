Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre (RVAC) executive director Victoria Strange addresses the crowd at RVAC in February during their fundraiser Anything Goes. On April 6 RVAC will reopen for spring with its annual members exhibition. This year the theme is “Things You Don’t Know About Me.” (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre reopens with annual members exhibit

“Things You Don’t Know About Me” will open at the Visual Arts Centre on April 6

After a winter hiatus, the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre (RVAC) is reopening its gallery.

RVAC executive director Victoria Strange said she hopes this year’s annual members exhibit will provoke some critical thought.

“We’re hoping the exhibit will spark a little deeper thought,” said Strange. “You know, it’s always a challenge to put a theme out to members when you have a variety of members. Some young. Some old. Some who are pursuing art full time. Some who do it on the side. But I think this one will offer some really interesting pieces.”

This year, the theme is “things you don’t know about me.”

The multimedia exhibit asks local artists to share a side of themselves rarely seen by others.

As much as the annual exhibit is about celebrating the local community, it is also about inviting local artists to get their creative juices flowing again, and bringing the space back to life.

“It’s at the start of our season, and the gallery is starting to open again,” said Strange. “We can start creating. The space comes alive again.”

Over the winter RVAC held its annual fundraiser, Anything Goes, and put work into prepping the space for the season.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Silent auction at Visual Arts Centre showcases local artists

Strange said “Things You Don’t Know About Me” will feature of variety of artists and different media.

Among them will be sculpture, painting and installation work.

Strange said the community is lucky to have such a variety of artists creating in a small town like Revelstoke.

“We are so lucky to have a variety of members,” she said. “And a variety of material.”

“Things You Don’t Know About Me” opens April 6 in the main gallery at RVAC at 6 p.m.

Keishia Treber’s “A Decade of Art” will be exhibited in Gallery 1. Claire Dibble’s “Dissonant Stillness” will show in Gallery2. And Pauline Hunt’s “Digital Arrays” will open in Gallery 3.

“People’s creative juices are coming alive, the weather is getting better, and members tend to be really excited about this show,” said Strange. “We always get a really good response.”

Works must be submitted to RVAC by March 30. Artists can drop of their pieces at RVAC on Wednesdays and Fridays between 12 and 4 p.m.

