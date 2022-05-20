Salmon Arm resident sets sights on new truck after lottery win

A Salmon Arm resident is eyeing a new truck after realizing he was holding a winning Lotto Max ticket.
According to a BCLC media release, Michael Heater thought his eyes were playing tricks on him when he saw his ticket from the May 3 draw matched all four Extra numbers.
“I was in my office when I checked my tickets and thought, ‘this can’t be real,” he recalled. “I called BCLC right away.”
Those four numbers were worth $500,000.
He told BCLC he doesn’t have any concrete plans, but has been considering a new truck.
He said it was exciting and surreal to discover the win.
“It will relieve some worries, but I’ve always just played for fun.”
Heater purchased his winning ticket from Hideaway Liquor Store on Lakeshore Drive.
