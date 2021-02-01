FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of “Mega Python vs. Gatoroid” at The Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of “Mega Python vs. Gatoroid” at The Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized last month in Florida

“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later that he had cancer.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Diamond appeared on an episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?” and became a house member in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Diamond was sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve four months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.

“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one,” wrote Paul.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second On-Air-versary for South Okanagan community radio hits the airwaves on Feb. 6

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

Rana Nelson is seeking the nomination to the federal Green Party for the Kootenay-Columbias. (Sarah Mickel Photography)
Revelstokian seeking nomination for federal Green Party

Rana Nelson has put her name in the hat to be the Kootenay-Columbia riding’s Green representative

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

With funds from the Revelstoke Credit Union’s Community Giving program a shade sail was purchased for Mt. Cartier Court. (Submitted/Revelstoke Credit Union)
Revelstoke Credit Union now accepting Community Giving applications

This year they are giving out $100,000 to organizations and projects

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
MLA Clovechok talks travel concerns, vaccine rollout

It’s been a long, long road through the COVID-19 pandemic, and Columbia… Continue reading

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

PIB
COVID-19 outbreak forces Penticton Indian Band to issue ‘shelter at home’ order

There are now nine residents sick with COVID-19, four seriously ill

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (with ball) is one of 20 players named to the Canadian women’s Olympic basketball team’s virtual training camp in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (File photo)
North Okanagan basketball star invited to Canadian women’s Olympic camp

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe helped Canada place 7th at 2016 Rio Olympics

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Hwy 5 southbound, at Mine Creek Road. DriveBC.
Coquihalla closed southbound

A traffic incident closed the road Monday afternoon

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for Penticton RMT accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

Most Read