Arsace, played by Elizabeth De Shong and Semiramide, played by Angela Meade, in one of the amazing duets. (Photo contributed)

Semiramide highlights Rossini’s style

Semiramide HD Live from the Met will be featured Saturday, March 10 at the Salmar Classic.

Gioachino Rossini (1792 – 1868) was the world’s foremost opera composer of his day. Semiramide is the culmination of the Italian phase of his monumental career. He had already produced such immortal comedies as Il Barbiere di Siviglia and l’Italiana in Algeri but in the early 19th century he was celebrated above all else for his tragedies — none more so than Semiramide which had its world premiere in Venice at the Teatro La Fenice in1823. For decades this opera swept through the music capitals of Europe and beyond, enthralling audiences with its urgent, transcendentally beautiful use of melody, undeniably exhilarating drama, and most importantly, astonishing vocal displays.

Gaetano Rossi (1774 – 1855) wrote the opera libretto based on the French play Semiramis by Voltaire. The setting is in ancient Babylon, now modern-day Iraq, a kingdom, which flourished between the 8th and 6th centuries BCE. Historians have surmised that the figure of Semmiraminis may be based on the regent Sammuramat who reigned 810 to 805 BC. While the opera includes a handful of local details for colour, including the legendary Hanging Gardens, Rossini and Rossi were more concerned with establishing a feeling of legend and wonder than presenting any true historical accuracy.

The music of Semiramide highlights Rossini’s style—magnificent and difficult vocalism, irresistible melody, buoyant energy and his famous mastery of rhythm. In the justly famous duets, especially those between the Queen and Arsace, subtle rhythmic changes and pulsing melodic figures illustrate the characters’ emerging realizations. The towering ensembles, such as the extended Act I finale, are proof of the vast musical conception Rossini realized in this opera.

The Met’s stellar cast features soprano Angela Meade as the Queen; mezzo Soprano Elizabeth De Shong in the trouser role of Arsace and baritone Ildar Abdrazakov as Assur

Start time at the Salmar Classic is 9:55 a.m.

-Submitted by Gabriele Klein

Previous story
Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Just Posted

Wilde logs shutout as Storm forces game 6

Revelstoke Grizzlies fall 1-0 at home

Just how much snow has Revelstoke gotten this winter?

Enough to cover eight Emperor penguins or three stacked school busses

PHOTOS: Headlamp heroes spotlights local nordic ski club

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club was out in full force on Wednesday night

Performing Arts Centre to receive $128K from Columbia Basin Trust

‘The funding will help the Performing Arts Centre thrive for the next 10 years,’ says executive director

New business diploma in tourism management could be coming to Revelstoke

Earliest Okanagan College program would start is spring 2019

VIDEO: Mayor’s Minute

We talk to Mayor Mark McKee about the new budget format, parking downtown and the Glacier Slo-Pitch Tournament

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Snowfall warning from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Penticton RCMP still investigating Atkinson homicide

Dale Atkinson’s spouse, previously identified as a suspect in the matter, died last month

Most Read

  • Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

    Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

  • Semiramide highlights Rossini’s style

    Semiramide HD Live from the Met will be featured Saturday, March 10…

  • Fiddler ready to play in Mara

    Kelli Trottier brings her crisp fiddling, angelic voice and fiery stepdance to her performances.