Serena Ryder brings mental wellness journey to B.C.

Toronto-based vocal powerhouse Serena Ryder is taking the stage in Vernon this September.
The platinum-selling artist, brings her earnest songwriting and electric live show to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26.
The Vernon stop is part of Ryder’s The Art of Falling Apart tour, also stopping in Kamloops Sept. 27 and Cranbrook Sept. 29, presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection.
The tour is named in support of her award-winning album. With the Art of Falling Apart, Ryder invites listeners to join her mental wellness journey and the importance of sitting with the uncomfortable moments and the wisdom in their messages.
Tickets to the Vernon show go on sale Friday, June 10 at the box office, ticketseller.ca or 250-549-7469.
