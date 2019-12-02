Shred Kelly playing Traverse Friday night

Shred Kelly is celebrating a decade on stage together. Above they are pictured performing at Stoke Fest in Fernie, April. (Phil McLachlan/The Free Press)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Looks like it’s going to snow all week, so what better way to celebrate the beginning of the winter powder season than going out this Friday night to the Traverse bar for a show with one of Revelstoke’s favorite bands Shred Kelly!

This is the first stop on their December tour before going to Golden, Rossland, Nelson, and Fernie so the band should be stoked to play their signature high energy music.

I used to live in Fernie for 10 years before moving to Revelstoke in 2007 so am familiar with how great a party town it is, no wonder such a terrific band like Shred Kelly started out there.

I’ve been seeing this very talented band play their creative unique original songs at the Traverse for many years then last April Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosted an epic show to close out the ski season it was one of the music events of the year.

Hopefully Friday is an amazing powder day at the resort and in the backcountry so after shoveling snow and eating dinner take a quick nap you won’t want to miss this band who plays some of the best jams you’ll hear downtown all winter.

Soaked in electric crescendos and folk tinged sing-along anthems, Shred Kelly is known for their high energy live show that ignites dance floors with their alternative folk sound.

READ MORE:Former Montreal Canadiens to play in Revelstoke

Over three albums and countless tours, the five British Columbians have developed their signature sound by taking inspiration from the mountains they hail from and the people who inhabit them. Shred Kelly has seamlessly fused traditional instrumentation with modern rock, presenting a sound that is both unique and compelling.

Shred Kelly has produced their most ambitious project yet with their fourth album Archipelago.

The collaborative song writing of Tim Newton, Sage McBride, Jordan Vlasschaert, Ty West, and Ian Page-Shiner have pulled inspiration through individual experiences and musical influences. The result is a dynamic and cohesive collection of dreamy, yet explosively exciting songs dipped in themes of relationships and the world in the modern age.

Using traditional instrumentation at the base of the songwriting, the album explodes into a symphony of sounds incorporating banjos, ukuleles, synthesizers, guitar hooks, harmonies and pulsing beats.

READ MORE: Foundation Productions kick-off party to feature TMSV

Their high-energy sound has allowed them to perform at many Canadian and international festivals, such as: NXNE, Reeperbahn, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Breakout West, Riverfest Elora, Ottawa Blues Fest, Shambhala, Evolve, Tall Tree Music Festival, Keloha and Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival.

The group has also achieved a growing list of awards and recognition; five Kootenay Music Awards, one Western Canadian Music Award, over one million spotify plays, CBC recognition and media attention in Canada, USA, and Germany.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.