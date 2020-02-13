Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

‘Red’ the red-tailed hawk perches on a streetlamp near the Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville) A duck stares down Ron Banville’s camera lens on a recent photography excursion to the Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville) A line of ducks huddle together along the shores of Shuswap Lake near the Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville) A red-tailed hawk nicknamed ‘Red’ perches atop a streetlamp near the Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville) A red-tailed hawk nicknamed ‘Red’ stares down Ron Banville’s camera lens on a recent photography excursion to the Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville) A duck makes a water landing into Shuswap Lake near the Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville) ‘Red’ the red-tailed hawk prepares for take off from a streetlamp near the Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville) ‘Red’ the red-tailed hawk perches on a streetlamp near the Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville) ‘Red’ the red-tailed hawk perches on a streetlamp near the Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville) A duck takes off near Salmon Arm wharf. (Ron Banville)

While capturing images of Salmon Arm wildlife, a local photographer has connected with and learned from members of the international photography community.

Ron Banville, a Blind Bay resident of 30 years, started his photography hobby two years ago by taking pictures of grebes in Shuswap Lake. From the vantage point of the Salmon Arm wharf, Banville has learned much of the patterns kept by local waterfowl and has met photographers from around the globe.

“I’ve met people from all over the world there, photographers from National Geographic, I’ve met people from Africa, everywhere,” he said.

His most recent work captures a large flock of ducks that has stayed at the lake through the winter. The observant Banville says two of the waterfowl, which he deems to be scout ducks, leave the boat launch area to check for seeds often left by other bird enthusiasts. Once the scout ducks return and report their findings to the rest of the flock, the others will join in on the feast.

“It’s really interesting to see how they’ve learned when to come and they’ll all come at the same time,” Banville said.

Last week Banville’s subject was a red-tailed hawk which he’s affectionately named Red.

“He’ll actually come to me – he likes the attention, he likes getting his picture taken,” said Banville.

Banville often shares his work to a local Facebook group called Shuswap Everything Friendly Goes for others to enjoy.

