Shawn Bird, an English teacher who once taught at Eagle River Secondary and now works at Salmon Arm Secondary, penned a darkly-comic novel called Murdering Mr. Edwards which draws on her experience in a school setting. (Ava Franklin Photo)

Shuswap teacher writes novella on murderous plots at school

Book inspired by author Shawn Bird’s colleagues at Eagle River Secondary.

How would you kill the English teacher?

That is the question Shawn Bird, a creative writing instructor herself, asked several of her colleagues at Eagle River Secondary in 2014. Their answers planted the seed for what would eventually become the darkly-comic novella Murdering Mr. Edwards.

There is no self-hatred at work in Bird’s decision on who should be the victim of the murderous plots afoot in the fictional high school she created – she says English teachers are simply the natural victims in a high school setting.

“I was asking my colleagues, how could you murder someone in your area of the school?” Bird said.

“The only answer from anyone who taught English was, the pen is mightier that the sword. I thought to myself, that’s kind of wimpy, I’d better make the English teacher the victim.”

What grew from joking conversations around the break room table eventually became a novella organized into a series of “tales” detailing each staff member of the fictional Canterbury High’s widely-varied plots to kill Mr. Edwards.

Related:Author weaves nuggets of fact into fiction

Edwards, an obnoxious and widely-loathed member of the school’s English faculty, is a character who Bird expects the audience to feel little sympathy for as he meets his end.

“Mr. Edwards is kind of an amalgam of every irritating person that you’ve ever worked with in your career,” Bird said.

She said the fictional English teacher wears regressive and misogynistic viewpoints on his sleeve, and his pompous privilege and obliviousness drive his colleagues crazy.

The murderous methods each staff member dreams up reflects their area of expertise; for example the titular character of The Physics Teacher’s Tale devises a large Rube Goldberg machine to take out Edwards.

“Some of them have some mighty skills that lean towards death and mayhem,” Bird said of the Canterbury High’s staff.

She acknowledges the roots of the plots targeting Mr. Edwards as well as some of the small details she used to bring Canterbury High to life are rooted in her time at ERS. She described hearing her colleagues imagining the extent of what could go wrong in the various departments of the school as a joyful collaboration.

Related:Penticton man recalls war experience, through Lake Country author

Since it was published last April, Bird has given copies of Murdering Mr. Edwards to her Eagle River Secondary colleagues who inspired the plots that fill its pages. Bird said the book was met with excellent reviews and lots of laughter.

Bird is now a senior English teacher at Salmon Arm Secondary.

Five of the stories which were eventually included in Murdering Mr. Edwards were written while Bird was teaching at ERS.

The remaining seven core tales as well as three additional stories were added after an initial manuscript wowed a representative of Coffin Hop Press at a writer’s conference in Calgary.

Murdering Mr. Edwards is available at Hidden Gems Bookstore and Bookingham Palace in Salmon Arm.

It can also be ordered online through Coffin Hop Press’ website or on Amazon.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Just Posted

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Chef’s fare: Is it the recipes?

Technique is tops no matter your level. We are so dependant on… Continue reading

MP: Everyone should be able to live in affordable, quality, housing

On Jan. 21, the NDP called on Justin Trudeau to take immediate… Continue reading

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Childcare BC Start-Up Grant funds seven new spaces in Revelstoke

Thanks to the province’s new Childcare BC Start-Up Grant Program there will… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Armed suspect on the loose after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

Shuswap teacher writes novella on murderous plots at school

Book inspired by author Shawn Bird’s colleagues at Eagle River Secondary.

Most Read