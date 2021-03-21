Author Michael Slade returns for the 2021 Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival and will once again be presenting the popular Shock Theatre. (Contributed)

Shuswap’s Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival returns for 2021

May event’s numerous presentations, workshops and more will be offered online

The Shuswap’s premier festival for writers is making a comeback in May.

Registration is underway for the 2021 Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival, with a long line-up of presenters ready to share their work, experiences and expertise with fellow wordsmiths.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision was made to put the 2020 festival on the shelf for the year. Debra Turner, president of the Shuswap Association of Writers, the organization behind the festival, said all of the presenters from last year agreed to return for 2021’s event, which will be conducted online May 7 to 9.

The program for this year’s event includes past favourites including a virtual Café Lit, which will include readings by presenters Arianna Dagnino, David A. Paulsen, Fay Arcand, Karen Lee White, kc dyer, Linda Rogers, Michael Slade, Richard Kemick, Sarah de Leeuw and Sylvia Taylor, along with a musical interlude by Blu & Kelly Hopkins.

Numerous workshops are lined up for the 2021 festival, as is the return of Michael Slade’s Shock Theatre.

Turner noted one benefit of the event being held online is that individuals will be able to participate from farther afield without having to travel to Salmon Arm. The reduced festival registration price of $195 is another. This includes access to all events including the Askew’s Word on the Lake Writing Contest awards ceremony. However, there are evening festival offerings that can be attended individually.

Information about the presenters, registration and more can be found on at wordonthelakewritersfestival.com.

Salmon Arm

Most Read