Dan Lauzon, who does a Frank Sinatra tribute, is coming to the Revelstoke Golf and Country Club Sept. 11. (Submitted)

Sinatra tribute band coming to Revelstoke Golf and Country Club

Toronto-based tenor Dan Lauzon has had a long and illustrious career as an actor, singer and big band leader.

Now, at a point in life when most people think of retirement, he has launched a second career “to preserve the memory of Frank Sinatra, one of the world’s greatest entertainers”.

On Tuesday, September 11, Lauzon performs at an exclusive dinner show at The Revelstoke Golf Club. More information is available on the club’s web site or at (250) 837-4276.

Called simply Sinatra, Lauzon’s tribute show, has become far more successful than he had ever dreamed. It has given him the opportunity to sing with some of the continent’s greatest bands and also to perform as a solo artist in small lounges, in supper clubs, on TV and on tours across Canada, the USA, Mexico and overseas.

He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the title The World’s Best Sinatra Tribute Artist at the 2018 Frank Sinatra Tribute Artists competition, an annual event in Hoboken New Jersey, Sinatra’s home town. Songs in his show include Summer Wind, Strangers In The Night, My Way, The way You Look Tonight and many more.

In the early 1940s, crooner Frank Sinatra was known a “the idol of the bobbysoxers”.

He first gained popularity as a singer with the Harry James big band, but came into his own as a solo recording artist, starting in 1946.

Over the next five decades, he sold more than 150 million records, making him one of the top selling recording artists of all time.

In the 1950s, Las Vegas exploded as the “go to” place for gambling and entertainment. Its showrooms needed to hire name artists who would appeal to mature, adult audiences.

Frank Sinatra fit the bill perfectly and he soon became a top attraction. He also starred in numerous television specials and movies, eventually taking home 11 Grammy awards.

He started his own record label and invested in real estate, night clubs and casinos. He did some things right and some things wrong, but liked to say, “at least I did it my way”.

