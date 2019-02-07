Snowbirds and SkyHawks returning to Peach Festival

A pair of Penticton Peach Festival favourites are dropping by the festival

One of the Canadian Forces SkyHawks, in full flag mode, drops in to Okanagan Lake Park during one of two jumps on the first day of the 2018 Penticton Peach Festival Wednesday. Western News file photo

A pair of Penticton Peach Festival favourites will be dropping in to Okanagan Lake Park at this year’s festival.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and The SkyHawks have officially announced they will perform for one show only at PeachFest, thanks to the sponsorship of Peters Bros. Construction.

“As we are every time the Canadian Forces Snowbirds confirm their attendance at Peach Festival, our committee is ready and excited to host the world’s best aerobatic squadron,” said Fred Trainor, chairman of the Snowbirds committee.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron are comprised of Canadian Armed Forces members and National Defence Public Service employees.

Pilots, technicians (aviation, avionics, aircraft structure, supply), mobile support operators, resource management support clerks, an engineering officer, a logistics officer and a public affairs officer representing all three elements (Army, Navy and Air Force), work as a team to bring thrilling performances to the Canadian public.

Serving as ambassadors of the Canadian Armed Forces, the CF Snowbirds demonstrate the high level of skill, professionalism, teamwork, discipline and dedication inherent in the men and women of the CAF and they inspire the pursuit of excellence wherever they go in North America.

“We are thrilled to once again to welcome the Snowbirds and Skyhawks to the Penticton Peach Festival. They are easily PeachFest favourites and always put on a spectacular show,” said Don Kendall, Peach Festival president.

The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute team, The SkyHawks, is Canada’s only military parachute demonstration team. For over 40 years, they have represented Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces to over 75 million spectators worldwide. This is the third consecutive year they will perform at Peach Festival

The Snowbirds team will fly into Penticton on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and perform at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. They also will hold a public autograph session — time and location is yet to be determined.

The SkyHawks will also perform for one show only on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m., landing in Okanagan Lake Park.

