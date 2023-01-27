Snowed-In Comedy tour returns to Revelstoke in February

The group have used TikTok to help expand their audience

The Snowed-In Comedy Tour will return to Revelstoke next month for a show at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

The tour started 14 years ago and used to be restricted to just BC. Now the tour runs coast to coast, delivering an evening of laughs to 70 venues across the country. The show includes critically acclaimed comedians including Erica Sigurdson, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn, and Paul Myrehaug. Dan Quinn, founder and performer in the show, talked about his love of Revelstoke, including his Revelstoke t-shirt collection, as he looked forward to the event.

“In 2009 was our first tour, and we just did nine shows that year and the idea was just really trying to go on a ski vacation and not pay for it,” said Quinn.

Quinn had no trouble admitting that Revelstoke was his favourite stop along the tour, due in large part to the skiing.

“I think it’s maybe the best skiing and [snow]boarding in the world,” said Quinn.

The skiing in Revelstoke is also one of Quinn’s favourite jokes to tell in town.

“You ask where the green runs are and they point to Banff,” joked Quinn.

Quinn is looking forward to this year’s tour after a chaotic tour last year. With various nuisances caused by the pandemic, the group – like so many performers – had to make regular changes on the fly. Whether it was adapting to venue capacities or subbing out performers who had to quarantine, Quinn said this year will be easier.

For those who’ve never attended a Snowed-In Comedy Tour show, Quinn said to expect funny stories from all of the comedians.

“It’s not like wacky weird jokes. It’s more like ‘this happened to me,’” said Quinn.

This past year, the group experimented with expanding their reach using TikTok. Posting bits of their shows, the page has garnered more than 500,000 likes, and almost 25,000 followers.

Quinn said it’s allowed them to showcase parts of their shows to people around the world. While other social media sites can have a paid element, Quinn said he appreciated that TikTok was still a bit more “organic” in the sense that the algorithm plays the video for people who are more likely to enjoy it, rather than being spread around by spending money.

After 14 years of tours, and several stops in Revelstoke, Quinn said the group have their own traditions for when they’re in town. Quinn’s tradition includes having a few drinks in the hot tub after a day on the mountain, and then buying a Revelstoke t-shirt.

“I have a sick amount of Revelstoke t-shirts,” said Quinn with a laugh.

Over the years, Quinn estimated that he probably had more than 20 different Revelstoke-themed t-shirts, and joked that his wife asked him to find a new city to buy his shirts from.

The show will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Snowed-In Comedy website.

