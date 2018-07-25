SOEC offers chance to win tickets to every concert and event for a year

A packed house at the South Okanagan Events Centre last year for the Sublime with Rome and Offspring concert. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Free tickets for every event held at the South Okanagan Events Centre for an entire year are up for grabs in the Key to the SOEC contest.

The SOEC, in partnership with Sun FM, EZ Rock, Penticton Western News and Kelowna Capital News, announced the return of their biggest contest.

“The Key to the SOEC is a way to say thank you to our patrons from all over the Okanagan and beyond for their continued support of our building over the past 10 years,” said Dean Clarke, general manager of the SOEC. “Because of their interest and support, we’ve been fortunate enough to bring in world-class acts and this contest is simply a way to show our appreciation for those fans year-after-year.”

This sweepstakes offers patrons a chance to win two tickets to every ticketed event at the SOEC for one year. Starting today (Wednesday, July 25) patrons are invited to enter for a chance to win the Key to the SOEC online at SOEC.ca or through their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/theSOEC). No purchase is necessary.

The SOEC first introduced this promotion in 2016 and has continued it annually ever since. Last year’s Key to the SOEC winner, Christy Petersen, and her family and friends attended over 13 concerts and events as well as multiple Penticton Vees home games.

“The Scotties Tournament of Hearts was probably our favourite,” said Petersen. “My parents spend the winter in Arizona, so my mom actually flew back home for it. We were at the rink through that whole tournament and it was a lot of fun. I’m glad she got to experience it.”

The contest closes at 3:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Patrons are able to enter the sweepstakes once, with the opportunity for one bonus entry per share on public social media posts. Complete contest rules and regulations are available at SOEC.ca.

Tickets included in the promotion:

· All 2018-2019 Penticton Vees Home Games

· 2018 Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic

· Brothers Osborne with Guest

· Celtic Thunder X

· Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Nice Horse

· Three Days Grace with Nothing More and Bad Wolves

· With more shows to be announced throughout the coming year.

