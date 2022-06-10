Paul Rodgers is featured in the song Red Harvest. The song, by Richard T. Bear and featuring Rodgers, is in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. (Quarto Valley Records)

Paul Rodgers is featured in the song Red Harvest. The song, by Richard T. Bear and featuring Rodgers, is in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. (Quarto Valley Records)

B.C. artist featured on song to help people of Ukraine

Red Harvest features vocals by Summerland musician Paul Rodgers

A song recorded by Richard T. Bear and featuring Paul Rodgers has been made in support of the people of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

The video for the song Red Harvest can be viewed online. It features Bear on piano and vocals and Rodgers on vocals. Other musicians include Laurence Juber on electric and acoustic guitars, Tony Braunagel on drums, Leland Sklar on drums, Ada Pasternak on violin and Gia Ciambotti on background vocals.

READ ALSO: Rodgers visits animals at Ontario wildlife sanctuary

READ ALSO: Paul Rodgers back on the road again

The video can be viewed online at vimeopro.com/qvrpro/red-harvest.

Bear, an American musician, has been performing since the late 1970s. Rodgers, a British singer and songwriter, has been in bands including Free and Bad Company, as well as performing as a solo artist. He lives in Summerland.

“Brave and bold of musician T Bear and Quarto Valley Records to stand up and sing out,” Rodgers said. “There is no place in the world for this type of genocidal tyranny.”

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been ongoing since 2014, but in late February of this year, Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. The invasion has been condemned by leaders from around the world as unprovoked and unjustified. However, the conflict is still continuing.

Donations for the people of Ukraine are encouraged through donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserUkraine

Previous story
Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site
Next story
B.C. musician toots conch shell on Canada’s Got Talent; gets Howie Mandel’s support

Just Posted

Graham Mackenzie biking with his class for GoByBike Week. His class logged over 1500 km in one week alone. (Contributed by Lydia Muller)
28,000 and counting: Revelstoke cyclists pedaled during BC’s GoByBike Week

Mount Begbie near Revelstoke, B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Still sober: 75 years of Alcoholics Anonymous in Revelstoke

The song Red Harvest, by Richard T. Bear and featuring Paul Rodgers, was written in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. (Quarto Valley Records)
B.C. artist featured on song to help people of Ukraine

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Painting the White House